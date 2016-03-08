Cellino insists Tonali is not for sale

Massimo Cellino, president of Brescia newly promoted to Serie A, spoke on Lo Sport on Radio Rai to comment on the future of the club.

TONALI - "Tonali needs to grow, Brescia is the best place to do it. To whom do I compare it? It reminds me of Falcao. A complete player, a bit atypical. He has the cold blood of a killer, the smile of a child and still 19 years old. It's a nice surprise, a nice player. A half Martian. "

I DON'T SELL IT - "Surrender it? It's so hard to find good players that I have no intention of giving anyone up to weaken the team".

CORINI CONFIRMED - "We will be back in A after so many years, repeating the mistakes of the past would be a mistake. Corini? Certainly confirmed. Until today we have enjoyed ourselves".