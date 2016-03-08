Cellino reveals Liverpool interest in the ‘next Pirlo’
24 January at 12:33Brescia owner Massimo Cellino is very much known in the UK having owned Leeds for a few years in the recent past. The Italian entrepreneur is now busy with Brescia starlet Sandro Tonali who is wanted by every top club in Europe.
The Italian is tipped to become the ‘next Pirlo’ and Cellino has revealed that Liverpool have shown interest in signing him: “Roma have made a request for Tonali, I’ve had many meetings with Baldissoni but I want to retain the player for long time. As much time as possible. He’s just 18 and and I’ve been contacted by Liverpool too”, Cellino told Il Corriere dello Sport.
According to the Italian paper the Giallorossi are aready to invest € 20 million plus bonuses to sign the talented regista. Roma also offer the captain of their Primavera team Andrea Marcucci. Roma are willing to offer Tonali a contract until 2024 starting from the 1st of July.
