Celta Vigo midfielder agrees personal terms with Napoli
14 June at 13:55Celta Vigo star Stanislav Lobotka has reportedly agreed personal terms with Serie A giants Napoli this summer.
Lobotka has drawn links with the partenopei has over the last few months, so much so that his compatriot Marek Hamsik has previously confirmed the club's interest in the 23-year-old midfielder.
Corriere dello Sport report that Lobotka has agreed personal terms with Napoli, who see the player as a replacement for the outoing Hamsik.
It is said that Lobotka has agreed a five-year deal with Napoli, with the 40 million euros release clause yet to be activated by Carlo Ancelotti's men.
A deal could be done once Jorginho's purpoted switch to Manchester City hands Napoli the money to hand Celta a 40 million fee for Lobotka.
