Celtic and Napoli contest for Castagne; Atalanta want renewal
12 October at 12:30According to what has been reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, there are a number of clubs interested in signing Atalanta star Timothy Castagne. Castagne has really grown as a player in the past couple of seasons and was the topic of interest from the Premier League over the summer.
Now, the reports suggest that Napoli, as well as Celtic and some other Premier League clubs, are interested, whilst Atalanta wish to renew his contract to tie him down to the club. Currently earning 550 thousand euros per season, Castagne wants 1.5 million euros to renew his deal, whilst it is likely that an agreement could be found at around the 1 million euro mark.
