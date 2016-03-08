Celtic: The fans do not forgive Rodgers

The love story between Celtic fans and Brendan Rodgers seems to be well and truly over.If last week it could be said that Celtic fans were madly in love with the Welsh coach, who was on the verge of the ‘treble treble’, then this week they have certainly changed their tune.Rodgers won 7 trophies over the last 3 seasons with Celtic, but that was not enough to convince the fans to forgive him for agreeing to move south of the border and take over as Leicester manager this week.In fact, at last night’s game the Celtic fans unfurled a banner during the 2-1 away victory at Hearts that read “You traded immortality for mediocrity. Never a Celt. Always a fraud.” Celtic fans are now pointing to Rodgers inability to do well in Europe, and the lack of competition in the SPL, as proof that Rodgers wasn’t quite the manager that he believes himself to be.

