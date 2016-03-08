Celtic vs Lazio: Preview, prediction and expected line-ups

Celtic hosts Lazio at Celtic Park in Matchday 3 of the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League. In Group E, both teams secured all three points in Matchday 2 of the competition; Simone Inzaghi’s side defeated Stade Rennes 2-1 in Rome while Neil Lennon's team won 2-0 in Glasgow against CFR Cluj. In regards to their respective domestic competitions, the Biancocelesti sit in seventh in the Serie A with a record of 3W-3D-2L, while the Bhoys sit in first in the Scottish Premiership with a record of 7W-1D-1L. It is important to point out that the Italian and Scottish club have never faced off against each other before this upcoming encounter.Lazio enters the match against Celtic after coming back from a three-goal deficit to draw Atalanta 3-3 in Matchday 8 of the Serie A. Ciro Immobile and Joaquin Correa scored with just over 20 minutes left in the second half to help the Biancocelesti draw in one of the most exciting matches of the year to date in the Italian league. However, it is important to note that their first half was extremely poor against the Nerazzurri. They looked unorganized, disinterested, and confused. Inconsistency has been something that has plagued Lazio in recent times, and it is looking to have continued this season.Celtic, on the other hand, continue to have a great start to their season. Their most recent match ended with a convincing 6-0 win and, as a result, they enter this clash on Thursday feeling very confident, especially playing at home in front of their fans; they lead the Scottish Premiership League on goal differential.