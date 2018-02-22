Cesc Fabregas: 'I love Mourinho, he brought back fire inside me'
17 May at 15:40Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas had some kind words towards Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho prior to the two clubs’ meeting in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Sunday. He played under the Portuguese tactician for over two seasons at Stamford Bridge.
“I love him. I owe him a lot because he brought me here and I will always remember that,” Fabregas said.
“When Mourinho brought me to Chelsea, he brought back a lot of energy and fire inside of me. It was a fantastic year with him to be honest.”
