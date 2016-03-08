Cesc Fabregas mocks Chelsea midfielder 'Danny Drinkwhat?' after drink-driving charge
09 April at 20:45Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater has been charged with drink-driving and is set to appear in court in May, according to what has been reported by Sky Sports in the UK. The news has attracted a lot of attention on social media; from fans, pundits and players alike.
Some of the best reaction came from former Chelsea midfielder, and therefore former teammate of Drinkwater, Cesc Fabregas; who moved to French club AS Monaco in January.
In response to a Sky Sports tweet announcing the news, Fabregas replied with 'Danny Drinkwhat?' - sparking major reaction in response to the Spaniard's comment, fans from all clubs loving it.
Danny Drinkwhat?— Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) April 9, 2019
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments