Cesc Fabregas mocks Chelsea midfielder 'Danny Drinkwhat?' after drink-driving charge

09 April at 20:45
Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater has been charged with drink-driving and is set to appear in court in May, according to what has been reported by Sky Sports in the UK. The news has attracted a lot of attention on social media; from fans, pundits and players alike.

Some of the best reaction came from former Chelsea midfielder, and therefore former teammate of Drinkwater, Cesc Fabregas; who moved to French club AS Monaco in January. 

In response to a Sky Sports tweet announcing the news, Fabregas replied with 'Danny Drinkwhat?' - sparking major reaction in response to the Spaniard's comment, fans from all clubs loving it.
 

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.