Champions League 2019-20: Here are the pots Juventus, Napoli, Atalanta and Inter will be in

After a dramatic ending to the Serie A season, we now know which clubs will play in the UEFA Champions League next season.



Juventus won the Serie A a while ago and have won their eighth consecutive Scudetto and the third one under the tutelage of Massimiliano Allegri, who is leaving in the summer.



Napoli's season may not have been too successful but they too will play in the Champions League after having finished second in Carlo Ancelotti's first season at the club.



Atalanta, to everyone's surprise, reached the Champions League for the first time in history despite having won just one out of their first eight games. They lost only two games since the turn of the year and none since March.



Inter Milan managed to finish fourth after a 2-1 win over Empoli in dramatic circumstances last night sealed a spot in the Champions League for next season.



Here is how the the pots for next season's Champions League can look like.



First pot: Barcelona, ​​Manchester City, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Zenit Saint Petersburg, Liverpool or Tottenham, Chelsea or Arsenal.



Second pot : Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, Shakhtar Donetsk, Liverpool or Tottenham.



Third pot : Benfica, Bayer Leverkusen, Salzburg, Valencia, Inter.



Fourth pot: Lokomotiv Moscow, Genk, Galatasaray, Leipzig, Atalanta, Lille.

