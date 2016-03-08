Champions League: Ancelotti decides Napoli line-up for PSG clash

Carlo Ancelotti is ready to change Napoli’s line-up for the 15th time in the first 15 games of the season. The Italian manager has already decided the XI that will face PSG in a key Champions League clash at the San Paolo tomorrow night.



The likes of Marek Hamsik and David Ospina are set to return to Napoli line-up. Both players rested against Empoli last weekend.



This is the expected Napoli line-up for tomorrow’s Champions League clash against PSG

Ospina; Maksimovic, Albiol, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Callejon, Allan, Hamsik, Fabian Ruiz; Mertens, Insigne.

