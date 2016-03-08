Champions League, Atletico-Juventus: Savic to miss clash

Atletico Madrid's injury woes continue to pile up with another casualty added to their ever expanding injury list.



As well as Diego Costa, Stefan Savic has suffered a relapse of the grade II injury to the left biceps femoris muscle that he picked up with Montenegro in October, tests performed at the Clínica Universidad de Navarra confirmed. He is pending response to treatment. This comes just after Diego Simeone found out he will be without forward Diego Costa for an undisclosed amount of time.



The Spanish giants host Juventus on the 26th of Novemever.

Anthony Privetera