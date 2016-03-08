...
Loading...
Previous
...
Next

Champions League, Barcelona: Messi's 'mistery' ahead of Inter clash

05 November at 09:55

There is a small mystery around Leo Messi's presence against Inter tomorrow. Barcelona, in fact, had initially decided to call the Argentinean for the game against Inter but, last night, the Blaugrana posted on Twitter a new squad list without the name of the Argentinean.

Everybody thought Barcelona had changed their mind because of their excellent position in their Champions League group stage but a few minutes ago a new squad list was released on Twitter and Messi was there again.



Barcelona won each one of their previous three Champions League games this season. Ernesto Valvedre is expected to reveal more details about why Messi wasn't called up for tomorrow's clash as the Barcelona manager will speak to media from Milan today.

Inter have six points in two games but enjoy a five-point lead over third-placed Tottenham. Both Spalletti and Valverde will talk to media today.



 

Gallery: More tweets and videos from Barcelona's Twitter account

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.