Champions League, Barcelona: Messi's 'mistery' ahead of Inter clash

There is a small mystery around Leo Messi's presence against Inter tomorrow. Barcelona, in fact, had initially decided to call the Argentinean for the game against Inter but, last night, the Blaugrana posted on Twitter a new squad list without the name of the Argentinean.



Everybody thought Barcelona had changed their mind because of their excellent position in their Champions League group stage but a few minutes ago a new squad list was released on Twitter and Messi was there again.







Barcelona won each one of their previous three Champions League games this season. Ernesto Valvedre is expected to reveal more details about why Messi wasn't called up for tomorrow's clash as the Barcelona manager will speak to media from Milan today.



Inter have six points in two games but enjoy a five-point lead over third-placed Tottenham. Both Spalletti and Valverde will talk to media today.









#InterBarça Squad

1. Ter Stegen

2. N.Semedo

3. Piqué

4. I. Rakitic

5. Sergio

6. Denis

7. Coutinho

8. Arthur

9. Suárez

10. Messi

11. Dembélé

12. Rafinha

13. Cillessen

14. Malcom

15. Lenglet

18. J.Alba

19. Munir

20. S. Roberto

22. Arturo Vidal

26. Aleñá

30. Iñaki Peña

36. Chumi — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) 5 novembre 2018