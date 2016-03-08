Champions League: Dembele to miss Inter clash

29 November at 19:15

Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembelé will not be available for selection against Inter in the final match day of the Champions League group stages (via Calciomercato.com)

The French world champion suffered a muscular injury to the right hamstring that will force him into a long spell on the sidelines. 

The last tests confirmed the injury: 10 weeks of rest, return scheduled for early February, which reduces to 4 the usable strikers against the Nerazzurri in the Champions: Ansu Fati, Messi, Griezmann and Suarez.

Dembele is expected to return in 2020. 

Anthony Privetera

