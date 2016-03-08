Champions League: Dembele to miss Inter clash

Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembelé will not be available for selection against Inter in the final match day of the Champions League group stages (via Calciomercato.com)



The French world champion suffered a muscular injury to the right hamstring that will force him into a long spell on the sidelines.



The last tests confirmed the injury: 10 weeks of rest, return scheduled for early February, which reduces to 4 the usable strikers against the Nerazzurri in the Champions: Ansu Fati, Messi, Griezmann and Suarez.



Dembele is expected to return in 2020.

Anthony Privetera