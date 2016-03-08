UEFA Champions League: Juve draw with Atletico, Inter up against Barca

29 August at 19:00
UEFA Champions League’s another season is about to begin and group draw have taken place in Monaco on Thursday.

The most intriguing group is going to be Group F where Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan will go up against Spanish champions FC Barcelona and German giants Borussia Dortmund.

Serie A champions Juventus are placed in Group D alongside Spanish giants Atletico Madrid and German outfit Bayern Leverkusen.

Defending champions Liverpool are placed in Group E with last season’s Serie A runners up Napoli, whereas last season’s UEFA Europa League winners Chelsea are placed in Group H with Dutch side Ajax.
 
Complete list:

Group A
PSG (France)
Real Madrid (Spain)
Club Brugge (Belgium)
Galatasaray (Turkey)
 
Group B
Bayern Munich (Germany)
Tottenham Hotspur (England)
Olympiacos (Greece)
Crvena zvezda (Serbia)
 
Group C
Manchester City (England)
Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)
Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia)
Atalanta (Italy)
 
Group D
Juventus (Italy)
Atletico Madrid (Spain)
Bayern Leverkusen (Germany)
Lokomotiv Moskva (Russia)
 
Group E
Liverpool (England)
Napoli (Italy)
FC Salzburg (Austria)
Genk (Belgium)
 
Group F
Barcelona (Spain)
Borussia Dortmund (Germany)
Inter Milan (Italy)
Slavia Praha (Czech Republic)
 
Group G
Zenit Saint Petersburg (Russia)
Benfica (Portugal)
Lyon (France)
RB Leipzig (Germany)
 
Group H
Chelsea (England)
Ajax (Netherlands)
Valencia (Spain)
Lille LOSC (France)
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Atalanta
Inter
Juventus
Napoli

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.