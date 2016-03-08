UEFA Champions League: Juve draw with Atletico, Inter up against Barca
29 August at 19:00UEFA Champions League’s another season is about to begin and group draw have taken place in Monaco on Thursday.
The most intriguing group is going to be Group F where Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan will go up against Spanish champions FC Barcelona and German giants Borussia Dortmund.
Serie A champions Juventus are placed in Group D alongside Spanish giants Atletico Madrid and German outfit Bayern Leverkusen.
Defending champions Liverpool are placed in Group E with last season’s Serie A runners up Napoli, whereas last season’s UEFA Europa League winners Chelsea are placed in Group H with Dutch side Ajax.
Complete list:
Group A
PSG (France)
Real Madrid (Spain)
Club Brugge (Belgium)
Galatasaray (Turkey)
Group B
Bayern Munich (Germany)
Tottenham Hotspur (England)
Olympiacos (Greece)
Crvena zvezda (Serbia)
Group C
Manchester City (England)
Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)
Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia)
Atalanta (Italy)
Group D
Juventus (Italy)
Atletico Madrid (Spain)
Bayern Leverkusen (Germany)
Lokomotiv Moskva (Russia)
Group E
Liverpool (England)
Napoli (Italy)
FC Salzburg (Austria)
Genk (Belgium)
Group F
Barcelona (Spain)
Borussia Dortmund (Germany)
Inter Milan (Italy)
Slavia Praha (Czech Republic)
Group G
Zenit Saint Petersburg (Russia)
Benfica (Portugal)
Lyon (France)
RB Leipzig (Germany)
Group H
Chelsea (England)
Ajax (Netherlands)
Valencia (Spain)
Lille LOSC (France)
