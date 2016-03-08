UEFA Champions League: Juve draw with Atletico, Inter up against Barca

UEFA Champions League’s another season is about to begin and group draw have taken place in Monaco on Thursday.



The most intriguing group is going to be Group F where Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan will go up against Spanish champions FC Barcelona and German giants Borussia Dortmund.



Serie A champions Juventus are placed in Group D alongside Spanish giants Atletico Madrid and German outfit Bayern Leverkusen.



Defending champions Liverpool are placed in Group E with last season’s Serie A runners up Napoli, whereas last season’s UEFA Europa League winners Chelsea are placed in Group H with Dutch side Ajax.



Complete list:



Group A

PSG (France)

Real Madrid (Spain)

Club Brugge (Belgium)

Galatasaray (Turkey)



Group B

Bayern Munich (Germany)

Tottenham Hotspur (England)

Olympiacos (Greece)

Crvena zvezda (Serbia)



Group C

Manchester City (England)

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)

Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia)

Atalanta (Italy)



Group D

Juventus (Italy)

Atletico Madrid (Spain)

Bayern Leverkusen (Germany)

Lokomotiv Moskva (Russia)



Group E

Liverpool (England)

Napoli (Italy)

FC Salzburg (Austria)

Genk (Belgium)



Group F

Barcelona (Spain)

Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Inter Milan (Italy)

Slavia Praha (Czech Republic)



Group G

Zenit Saint Petersburg (Russia)

Benfica (Portugal)

Lyon (France)

RB Leipzig (Germany)



Group H

Chelsea (England)

Ajax (Netherlands)

Valencia (Spain)

Lille LOSC (France)

