Champions League draw: Juventus’ possible opponents in the quarter-finals

Everything is ready in Nyon for the Champions League draws that will see Juventus as one of the favourites. After the comeback against Atletico Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo and his team-mates, have entered the ranks of the 8 best teams in Europe and today, they will know the whole route that could lead them to the final at the Wanda Metropolitano of Madrid.

THE RULES - This year UEFA have chosen to draw both the quarter-finals and semi-finals at the same time. The entire route up to the final will be drawn just like a tennis scoreboard. The draw will be open, so matches against teams from the same countries are possible, and with 4 English teams left in the competition perhaps likely. The only exception from the open draw is that both Manchester are excluded from playing home games on the same night. If they were drawn this way one of the fixtures would be reversed with the home and away legs switched around.

THE 7 POSSIBLE OPPONENTS AND THEIR DIFFICULTY -

BARCELONA - 5 stars

MANCHESTER CITY - 5 stars

LIVERPOOL - 4 stars

MANCHESTER UNITED - 3 stars

TOTTENHAM - 3 stars

AJAX - 2 stars

PORT - 1 star