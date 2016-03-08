Champions League draw, Solskjaer: 'This shows the quality of English football'

15 March at 11:41

Tomorrow night, Manchester United will visit Wolverhampton in the FA Cup quarter-finals. However, in the press conference on the eve of the game, the imminent Champions League draw took precedent over the upcoming fixture.

 The Red Devils coach Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer spoke about the draw: "I don't care who our opponents will be: any match will be tough and if you want to win the tournament you have to be ready to beat anyone. The fact that there are 4 British teams in the  quarter-final says a lot about the quality of the Premier League, as teams like Borussia, Bayern and PSG have been eliminated. "

