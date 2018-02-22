Champions League final: Liverpool fans attacked by local ultras - video
25 May at 14:45Liverpool fans have travelled to Ukraine for the UEFA Champions League final clash between Jurgen Klopp’s side and Real Madrid that is scheduled to take place on May 26, Saturday in Kiev.
According to the Mirror and the Liverpool Echo, a group of Reds supporters was having dinner in a restaurant near Olympiyski stadium when, suddenly, he was attacked by some home ultras - some with his face covered - with sticks and chairs and the bottles taken from the restaurant tables.
