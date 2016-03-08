Champions League final ticket sales start today: prices and availabilities

The sale of tickets for the Champions League final begins today, Uefa announced through their official website. That's the announcement published by Uefa:



As usual, fans and the general public are being allocated the majority of the tickets for the final, which will be played at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain, on Saturday 1 June, kicking off at 21:00CET.



A total of 38,000 tickets out of 63,500 (the stadium’s capacity for the final) are available for fans and the general public to purchase. The two teams who reach the final will receive 17,000 each, while 4,000 tickets are being offered for sale to fans worldwide via UEFA.com. The remaining tickets are allocated to the localorganising committee, UEFA and national associations, commercial partners and broadcasters.



For the sales process on UEFA.com, tickets will not be sold on a first-come,first-served basis. Instead, a ballot will be conducted to allocate the tickets once the application period has ended.



The price categories available for the general public are: Category 4: €70; Category 3: €160; Category 2: €450; Category 1: €600; and 200 youth packages (400 tickets): €140 (two Category 2 tickets – one adult and one child under 14 – sold at discounted Category 4 rate). Accessibility tickets for disabled spectators are available for €70 (ticket priced at Category 4 rate and one companion ticket provided for free). Delivery costs are included in the prices of all tickets.



Applicants can apply for up to two tickets per person. The tickets will bepersonalised, and each applicant is required to provide their personal details on the ticket portal. They will be informed via email by 5 April 2019 at the latest as to whether their application has been successful or not. Applicants will also be able to check the status of their application on the ticket portal with their log-in information. Tickets will be delivered by courier by no later than mid-May.



