Champions League Group C analysis: Everything open for Napoli, Liverpool and Psg

As things stand, Napoli would qualify to the knockout stages of the Champions League from first place with 6 points, ahead of Liverpool, while big spenders Paris Saint-Germain (5 points) would have to do with the Europa League just one point above the surprise Red Star Belgrade. But there are still two matches to go until the end of the group phase, so how could things end up?



In three weeks time, on November 28, PSG will face Liverpool at home in what can be a decisive encounter for both sides. As we know in this group, everything is possible and no outcome should be excluded and this game fits this description perfectly, as in the first match between the two Liverpool grabbed the three points thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Roberto Firmino.



In the second match, Napoli will host Red Star Belgrade with a win giving the Partenopei an enormous challenge to guarantee qualification. This is supposedly the 'easiest' match for Carlo Ancelotti's men, as the Serbian side's main strength lies in their home stadium, where they defeated Liverpool yesterday and drew against Napoli before. However, in case of another surprise from Red Star, the team from the Serbian capital could fight for a qualification spot as well.



And to add to the unpredictability of the group, in the last fixtures on December 11, Liverpool will face Napoli at the Anfield Road, while Red Star will host PSG in Belgrade. Nothing easy for the Parisians, as we had already mentioned the strength of Belgrade's home fans and the impressive atmosphere that can do wonders.



As things stand, Napoli have the most advantageous position, as a win at the San Paolo against Red Star would guarantee them qualification in the event of a Liverpool win in Paris. But obviously, it is still early to tell and predict, as there are countless outcomes of this group, in which even Red Star Belgrade can still make a surprise run, given all that has happened up until now.



