Champions League, Juve-Ajax: French referee to officiate the game

14 April at 16:00
On Tuesday night, Juventus will host Ajax for the return of the Champions League quarter-finals at Allianz Stadium, and the match will be officiated by the French referee Clemen Turpin.
 
Referee
Clément Turpin (FRA)
Assistant referees
Nicolas Danos (FRA) 
Cyril Gringore (FRA)
VAR
Nicolas Rainville (FRA) 
Assistant VAR 
François Letexier (FRA)
Fourth official
Benoît Bastien (FRA)
 

