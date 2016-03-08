Champions League, Juve-Ajax: French referee to officiate the game

Clément Turpin (FRA)

Assistant referees

Nicolas Danos (FRA)

Cyril Gringore (FRA)

VAR

Nicolas Rainville (FRA)

Assistant VAR

François Letexier (FRA)

Fourth official

Benoît Bastien (FRA)

On Tuesday night, Juventus will host Ajax for the return of the Champions League quarter-finals at Allianz Stadium, and the match will be officiated by the French referee Clemen Turpin.