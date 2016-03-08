Champions League, Juve-Ajax: French referee to officiate the game
14 April at 16:00On Tuesday night, Juventus will host Ajax for the return of the Champions League quarter-finals at Allianz Stadium, and the match will be officiated by the French referee Clemen Turpin.
Referee
Clément Turpin (FRA)
Assistant referees
Nicolas Danos (FRA)
Cyril Gringore (FRA)
VAR
Nicolas Rainville (FRA)
Assistant VAR
François Letexier (FRA)
Fourth official
Benoît Bastien (FRA)
