Champions League: Kluivert ruled out of Roma-CSKA

Roma starlet Justin Kluivert is set to skip tonight's Champions League clash against CSKA Moscow, SkySport reports.



The Dutchman should have started in the Giallorossi attacking trident alongside Cengiz Under and Edin Dzeko but a muscular injury will keep him out of action tonight at the Olimpico.



Stephan El Shaarawy will replace Kluivert who had recently been claiming for more game time after a tough start to the season.



