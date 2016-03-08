Champions League: Messi fit for Inter? Barcelona boss Valverde reveals the truth

02 November at 18:45
Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde spoke to the media ahead of his team's league clash against Rayo Vallecano, but the Blaugrana coach is already thinking about the Champions League clash against Inter at the San Siro. The former Athletic Bilbao coach also revealed an interesting detail about Lionel Messi, who missed the first match against the Nerazzurri due to an arm injury.

"Messi to play on Tuesday? He has an arm problem. It is good that he trains with the group as quickly as possible to keep the shame. It's only been two weeks and it still remains to be seen if he will be available against Inter in Milano," Valverde said.

The Argentinian phenomenon has been in fantastic form this season, scoring 12 goals and assisting another 6 in 12 matches in all competitions for Barcelona. However, his team did well even in his absence, beating Inter and Real Madrid at home during his time out of action.
 

