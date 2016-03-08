Champions League: Nainggolan targets Barcelona

Radja Nainggolan is set to return from his injury in two weeks as the Nerazzurri medical staff expect to have the Belgian back in action for the Barcelona game in Champions League on the 6th of November.



According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Nainggolan wants to return to the pitch on Monday night when Inter face Lazio but the club’s medical staff are not in a hurry and want to avoid future relapse.



Luciano Spalletti hopes Nainggolan will be fit for the Barcelona game but hopes to have him back in the squad list for the game against Genoa three days before the Barcelona clash, on the 3rd of November.

