Champions League News: Ancelotti reveals tactical worries ahead of PSG clash
05 November at 15:50Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media on the eve of the fundamental Champions League clash against PSG and reflected on various topics, as well as his time at the club from the French capital or his tactical worries ahead of the match.
"The group is fine, we have recovered after the match on Friday. We understand the importance and what we have to do, the environment is loaded in the right way and we will try to do our best," he said.
"In the first leg, they used two different strategies. Now I sincerely do not know which one they will use. It remains a strong team, very difficult to deal with, and at the moment they are totally undecipherable.
"It will be a pleasure to meet Buffon again, I have great respect for him as a professional, who is still motivated and I have affection for him as a friend.
"The difference between the current PSG and my team? Large. With me the team was under construction, now the project is taking place, missing a little to achieve the final goal of winning the Champions league or being among the strongest in Europe.
"I am happy at Napoli, I have said it many times. It is a group that I like as a coach because it gives me motivation and enthusiasm. We are focused on tomorrow," Ancelotti concluded.
Go to comments