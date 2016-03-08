Champions League News: PSG President calls for VAR implementation after Napoli clash

07 November at 11:15
PSG managed to get a point only from yesterday's highly anticipated Champions League matchup against Napoli and club president Nasser Al Khelaifi was not satisfied with the outcome of the match, especially with the performance of the referee, which he expressed clearly after the match.

"We lost two points because of two mistakes of the referee. Callejon was offside during the penalty incident and there was also a penalty not given to us, for Maksimovic's foul on Bernat, but we must accept the referee's mistakes," told the press.

"VAR is necessary and we must act as quickly as possible. We came here to win, but unfortunately, we did not succeed. For the qualification everything is open. We have to win the last two games to qualify. Tuchel is doing a great job and I am very satisfied. Even in Naples, we did what we had to do," Al Khelaifi added.

