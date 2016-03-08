Champions League, Official: Barcelona-Napoli to be played behind closed doors

The Champions League match scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, between FC Barcelona and Napoli, will be played at Camp Nou behind closed doors. pic.twitter.com/4uceIGrobY — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 10, 2020

Napoli’s Champions League clash against Barcelona will be played behind closed doors, according to an official announcement from the Catalan club.The game will be played behind closed doors due to fears around the spread of the Coronavirus. Italy was placed under lock down by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte yesterday, with Serie A being suspended until 3rd April. Although Spain is still playing league games with fans present, a decision has been made to play their Champions League game against Napoli at the Camp Nou behind closed doors.Apollo Heyes