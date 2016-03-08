Champions League, Official: Barcelona-Napoli to be played behind closed doors

10 March at 12:30
Napoli’s Champions League clash against Barcelona will be played behind closed doors, according to an official announcement from the Catalan club.
 
The game will be played behind closed doors due to fears around the spread of the Coronavirus. Italy was placed under lock down by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte yesterday, with Serie A being suspended until 3rd April. Although Spain is still playing league games with fans present, a decision has been made to play their Champions League game against Napoli at the Camp Nou behind closed doors.
 
Apollo Heyes

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.