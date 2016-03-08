Champions League, OFFICIAL: Referees appointed for City and Barcelona, Rocchi to officiate Liverpool
18 February at 12:30The referees of the next round of the Champions League have been appointed by Uefa. The German Felix Zwayer is the referee that will officiate Atletico Madrid-Juve at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday night.
Spanish ref Carlos Del Cerro will oversee Schalke-Manchester City (the assistants are Juan Yuste and Roberto Alonso).
Lyon-Barcelona will be officiated by the Turkish Cuneyt Cakir (the assistants are Bahattin Duran and Tarik Ongun) while the Italian Gianluca Rocchi has been appointed for Liverpool-Bayern Munich at Stamford Bridge. Filippo Meli e Matteo Passeri will be Rocchi's assistants in Liverpool.
