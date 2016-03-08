Champions League: predicted line-ups of Roma-Porto and Man Utd-Psg

The Champions League is finally back! Tonight the first two games of the last-16 stage: Roma-Porto and Man United-Psg. These are the predicted line-ups.



Manchester United-Paris Saint-Germain



MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): de Gea; Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; Herrera, Matic; Lingard, Pogba, Martial; Rashford. Coach: Solskjaer.



PSG (4-3-3): Buffon; Kherer, Thiago Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat; Verratti, Marquinhos; Dani Alves, Draxler, Di Maria; Mbappé. Coach: Tuchel.



Arbitro: Orsato (Italy)



Roma-Porto



ROMA (4-3-3): Mirante; Florenzi, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; Cristante, De Rossi, Pellegrini; Zaniolo, Dzeko, El Shaarawy. Coach: Di Francesco.



PORTO (4-3-3): Casillas; Militao, Felipe Augusto, Pepe, Alex Telles; Hector Herrera, Danilo Pereira, Oliver Torres; Otavio, Tiquinho Soares, Brahimi. Coach: Conceiçao.

Ref: Makkelie (Holland)

