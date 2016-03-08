Champions League: Ajax - Juve, Man United - Barca, predicted line ups

10 April at 11:45

This evening (kick-off at 8.00 pm) there are two more games, after last night’s first leg of the quarter-finals in the Champions League of Liverpool-Porto (2-0) and Tottenham-Manchester City (1-0).

 

In Amsterdam against Ajax, Juventus recovered Cristiano Ronaldo but lost Chiellini and Emre Can due to injury, replaced by Rugani and Bentancur. In the trident with CR7 and Mandzukic, for Allegri Bernardeschi is preferred, who in the non-possession phase can retreat by turning the game system into a 4-4-2 with Matuidi widened on the left wing.

 

There is a bit of Italy even in the other game of the evening: Rocchi referees the challenge between Pogba's Manchester United and Messi's Barcelona.

 

PROBABLE FORMATIONS

 

Ajax-Juventus (live tv on Rai Uno and Sky Sport Uno)

AJAX (4-2-3-1): Onana; Veltman, de Ligt, Blind, Tagliafico; Schone, de Jong; Ziyech, van de Beek, Neres; Tadic. All. Ten Hag.

JUVENTUS (4-3-3): Szczesny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Rugani, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi, Mandzukic, Cristiano Ronaldo. Allegri All.

Referee: from Cerro Grande (Spain).

 

Manchester United-Barcelona (live TV on Sky Sport)

MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): de Gea; Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; Matic, McTominay; Rashford, Pogba, Lingard; Martial. All. Solskjaer.

BARCELONA (4-3-3): ter Stegen; Nelson Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Vidal; Messi, Suarez, Coutinho. Valverde All.

Referee: Rocchi (Italy).

 

