Champions League qualification, relegation battle on final Serie A day: all scenarios

Another season of Italian Serie A is coming to an end and it is expected to be a fitting final day of the league campaign where so much will be at stake at both ends of the table.



Champions League qualification scenario:

Four teams – Atalanta, Inter Milan, AC Milan and AS Roma ­– are involved in a feisty battle to secure final two spots for the next season of the UEFA Champions League and we will discuss in detail below as how these teams can cement a spot in the Europe’s elite football competition next season.



Atalanta (66 points, Position: 3)

Atalanta will face Sassuolo in their final league game where they will need a win to secure their place in the Champions League next season. Should they lose, La Dea will hope that AC Milan or Inter Milan will suffer defeats as well. A draw could be enough, depending on the other games.



Inter Milan (66 points, Position: 4)

Inter Milan will also need a win to secure Champions League football next season. However, in case of a defeat, the Nerazzurri will be hopeful that AC Milan will drop points and AS Roma will not secure a win in their final game. A draw could be enough, depending on the other games.



AC Milan (65 points, Position: 5)

AC Milan will have to win their final game and hope that either Atalanta or Inter Milan will drop points. Alternatively, they could draw but then Atalanta would have to lose, and Inter have to claim at least on point.



AS Roma (63 points, Position: 6)

AS Roma will have to win their final match with a big margin and hope that AC Milan and Inter Milan will lose their respective games with three or more goals margin.



Relegation battle scenario:

Similarly, the relegation battle will have three teams – Udinese, Empoli, Genoa – fighting it out to avoid finishing on the 18th position and their scenarios are discussed in detail below.



Udinese (40 points, Position: 16)

Udinese have a superior goal difference and a draw should be enough in all likelihood to keep their place in Serie A next season.



Empoli (40 points, Position: 17)

Empoli goal difference is same as 18th-placed as Genoa and therefore, they will have to find a way to produce positive result to keep matters in their own hands.



Genoa (38 points, Position: 18)

Genoa will need a win and hope that either Udinese or Empoli will suffer a defeat in their final match.



@aze3msiddiqui

Azeem Siddiqui