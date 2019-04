Champions League quarter finals, referees appointed: a Spaniard for Ajax-Juve, Rocchi for Man Utd-Barcelona

Check out the referees for the opening ties of the quarterfinals of the Champions League:



Liverpool - Porto

Referee: Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz (ESP)

Assistant Referee 1: Pau Cebrián Devís (ESP)

Assistant Referee 2: Roberto Díaz Pérez del Palomar (ESP)

Fourth Official: Ovidiu Alin Hațegan (ROU)

Video Assistant Referee: Jesús Gil Manzano (ESP)

Assistant Video Assistant Referee: José María Sánchez Martínez (ESP)



Tottenham - Manchester City

Referee: Björn Kuipers (NED)

Assistant Referee 1: Sander van Roekel (NED)

Assistant Referee 2: Erwin Zeinstra (NED)

Fourth Official: William Collum (SCO)

Video Assistant Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED)

Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Pol van Boekel (NED)



Ajax - Juventus

Referee: Carlos del Cerro Grande (ESP)

Assistant Referee 1: Juan Carlos Yuste Jiménez (ESP)

Assistant Referee 2: Roberto Alonso Fernández (ESP)

Fourth Official: Anastásios Sidirópoulos (GRE)

Video Assistant Referee: Alejandro José Hernández Hernández (ESP)

Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Juan Martínez Munuera (ESP)



Manchester United FC - Barcellona

Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (ITA)

Assistant Referee 1: Filippo Meli (ITA)

Assistant Referee 2: Matteo Passeri (ITA)

Fourth Official: Daniele Orsato (ITA)

Video Assistant Referee: Massimiliano Irrati (ITA)

Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Marco Guida (ITA)