Champions League quarterfinals draw: all the necessary information and teams involved

The first round of the knockout stage of the Champions League is now over. After a series of fantastic matches, 8 teams reached the quarterfinals: Manchester United, FC Porto, Ajax, Tottenham, Liverpool, Barcelona, Juventus and Manchester City. There are no seedings or restrictions for the draw, with anyone potentially facing any of the other teams.



The draw will take place on Friday, March 15, at 12:00 CET at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. The draw of the semifinal will take place immediately after, which is a novelty compared to previous years when it was held as a separate event after the completion of the quarterfinal stage.



The quarterfinal matches will take place on 9/10 April (first leg) and 16/17 April (second leg). The semifinals will be played on 30 April/1 May (first leg) and 7/8 May (second leg), while the final will take place on June 1st at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid.