Champions League race: Atalanta, Inter and Milan - the scenarios

​This evening, Atalanta, Inter and Milan will battle it out for the Champions League spots, with only two of them left. Down below are all the potential scenarios.



Atalanta (66 points, Position: 3)

Atalanta will face Sassuolo in their final league game where they will need a win to secure their place in the Champions League next season. Should they lose, La Dea will hope that AC Milan or Inter Milan will suffer defeats as well. A draw could be enough, depending on the other games.



Inter Milan (66 points, Position: 4)

Inter Milan will also need a win to secure Champions League football next season. However, in case of a defeat, the Nerazzurri will be hopeful that AC Milan will drop points and AS Roma will not secure a win in their final game. A draw could be enough, depending on the other games.



AC Milan (65 points, Position: 5)

WAC Milan will have to win their final game and hope that either Atalanta or Inter Milan will drop points. Alternatively, they could draw but then Atalanta would have to lose, and Inter have to claim at least on point.