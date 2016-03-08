Champions League, the outcome of the draw revealed?

15 March at 10:15
An image of a printed sheet apparently produced by UEFA is going around the web and is making people scream in scandal. On the sheet, in fact, is printed what would be the outcome of the draw for the Champions League quarter-finals and that would see Juventus coupled with Porto in the draw.
Whilst it is more than likely that this is merely the work of some pranksters, it is quickly spreading around the internet along with messages of corruption.


 

