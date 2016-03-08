Champions League, UEFA announce the venues of the next three finals
24 September at 23:45UEFA has officially announced today via Calciomercato.com the venues for the next three finals of the top European club competition, the Champions League.
This season the Champions League final will be hosted in Istanbul, Turkey, in the Atatürk Olympic Stadium. The stadium was famously the venue that Liverpool came from a 3-0 deficit against Milan to win by a penalty shootout in the 2005 Champions League final.
In 2021 the final will be played in St. Petersburg, Russia, before moving to Munich, Germany in 2022 and finally in 2023, in celebration of the centenary of its inauguration, Wembley in England.
Apollo Heyes
