Champions League VAR shame: first Juve then Roma, Cakir strikes again

Cüneyt Çakır it's once again in the middle of the storm. The Turkish referee is being harshly criticized for not awarding a late penalty kick to Roma against Porto last night. The foul on Patrick Schick seemed pretty clear but Cakir decided not to watch it in the VAR monitor leaving all Roma fans very much frustrated.



That's not the first time that Cakir penalizes Italian clubs in Europe. Juventus fans may remember the 2015 Champions League final against Barcelona when the International ref didn't award a clear penalty kick to the Old Lady for a foul of Dani Alves on Pogba. Yet again, last year, he sent off Paulo Dybala through a double yellow card and didn't award Juve a late penalty kick for a foul on Cuadrado in the quarter-final tie against Real Madrid at the Allianz Stadium. Many said VAR would have lowered the number of mistakes made by referees but this simply doesn't seem to apply to Cakir who has once again kicked Italian clubs out of Champions League with strange refereeing.