In fact, the chances of the young defender remaining at Juventus have increased, just a few days after it seemed he would definitely depart. This is due to the fact that Juventus are looking to close the big operation with AC Milan, involving Bonucci, Higuain and defender Mattia Caldara,

Therefore, Juventus would not want to sell yet another promising defender. Furthermore, their demand of €55m for Rugani was deemed too high for Chelsea, who then turned to Caldara. Unfortunately for the Bleus, though Caldara has already agreed to join Milan and an agreement has been found between the Rossoneri and Juventus.

Tonight, more updates on the matter are expected, which would also decide the future of Daniele Rugani.