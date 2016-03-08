Changes Gattuso should consider ahead of Milan-Sassuolo

First off, it needs to be stressed that the defence did very well against Lazio, and thus doesn't need any changes. However, further up the pitch, some things could need changing.

Many of us didn't expect Suso to receive the 'flop of the match' title, but frankly, he was awful against the Biancocelesti. Therefore, given that Castillejo is at Gattuso's disposal, the latter should consider switching one Spaniard for another.

In addition to the RW swap, Gattuso will of course reinstate the regular starters, such as Rodriguez and Calhanoglu, who both started on the bench during the cup tie.

Likely AC Milan (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Bakayoko, Paqueta; Castillejo, Piatek, Calhanoglu.

