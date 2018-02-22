Changes that could take place at Juventus this summer
25 May at 18:50Juventus won the Scudetto and saw Gianluigi Buffon leave the club and days after these, we have been catapulted into the transfer market. There are going to be changes at the club and Calciomercato.com has anticipated what could happen at the Turin club in the summer transfer window.
Reinforcing the team by keeping the books under control has always been the guideline to follow for Juventus ownership. Juventus will buy Matteo Darmian from Manchester United as they have already sealed the deal for Douglas Costa.
Juventus will be willing to allow a few of their players leave at the same time. The players who will be released are dubbed as a “phenomenon”. They will need some strengthening as they have a challenge from Napoli, who have appointed former Juve boss Carlo Ancelotti as their manager.
Though his appointment is good for Italian football, Anceotti and Napoli could provide competition for Juventus.
