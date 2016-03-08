Match Facts

1. Chelsea are unbeaten in 11 home matches against Watford in all competitions (W7 D4 L0) since a 1-5 defeat on the final day of the 1985-86 season

2. Watford have taken just one point from their five away Premier League visits to Stamford Bridge against Chelsea (W0 D1 L4), drawing 2-2 on Boxing Day in 2015.

3. Since their return to the Premier League in 2015, Watford have scored more Premier League goals against Chelsea than they have vs any other side (13). They’ve also scored more goals at Stamford Bridge (7) than any other visiting side over the past four seasons.

Today Chelsea will take on Watford at the Stamford Bridge, looking to remain in fourth place ahead of the final game next weekend. Even though Sarri has been questioned by the fans, they are very close to qualifying for next season's Champions League.