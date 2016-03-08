Chelsea, Abraham reaches Manchester United striker's best season after only 12 games
12 November at 20:00Chelsea starlet Tammy Abraham has already reached Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford’s best season in terms of goals, after only 12 games, according to a report from Calciomercato.com today.
The 22-year-old English striker has scored ten goals in only 12 league games for the South London side in the Premier League this season, a feat that took Rashford 33 games to reach in his best goalscoring season so far, the report highlights. Abraham is now only one goal behind top scorer Jamie Vardy, who has scored 11 goals so far this season.
However, the Chelsea striker’s minutes per goal is lower than that of the Leicester talisman. Abraham has scored a goal every 90 minutes for Chelsea, whereas Vardy has hit the net every 98 minutes for the Foxes, showing the 22-year-old’s incredible goalscoring ability.
This season, Rashford has scored six goals for the Red Devils, averaging 173 minutes for every goal scored. Abraham’s goals have helped Frank Lampard’s side sit third in the league table after 12 games, one point ahead of reigning Champions Manchester City.
Apollo Heyes
