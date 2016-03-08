Chelsea, AC Milan and Juventus target will be the ‘next De Rossi’

There are many big clubs interested in signing Brescia starlet Sandro Tonali. The Italian is tipped to become the ‘next Pirlo’ but his coach Eugenio Corini doesn’t agree that the 18-year-old can be compared with the former AC Milan and Juventus star.



“He will be the next De Rossi”, Corini told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “He doesn’t look like an 18-year-old player. He faces every struggle with a big personality, he only need to continue to work hard”.



Chelsea have been linked with signing the player just like any big club in Italy, including AC Milan and Juventus.

