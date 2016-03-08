Chelsea, AC Milan duo mocks Higuain: ‘He needs a bigger size’

24 January at 19:25

After the Rossoneri fans started the #HiguainIsBReady hashtag, AC Milan's Suso and Jose Mauri have now also joined in on the fun, commenting on El Pipita's Instagram post. 

 
Among the photos uploaded by Higuain, there is one with him in action during training, wearing what Suso and Jose Mauri thought was a very slim pair of pants. "Couldn't you have asked for a bigger size," Suso asked, while Mauri replied with: "they have spent all of their budget on him, they don't have a bigger size than XXL". 
 
Soon enough, Higuain replied (referring to Suso): "These are perfect my friend. Do you miss me?", to which the Spaniard said: "I miss you a lot, you know this". 

