Chelsea ace fuels Real Madrid transfer speculations
08 October at 16:30Eden Hazard, one of Chelsea's key players this season with 8 goals scored in 10 games, refused to set any kind of possible scenario aside for his future.
The Belgian international admitted that is a possibility to renew and remain at the Stamford Bridge but, on the other hand, does not hide that the opposite can happen, especially with regards to Real Madrid. Hazard's contract with Chelsea expires in June 2020.
"Sometimes I wake up in the morning and think I want to leave. Sometimes I think I want to stay," he said to The Sun.
"It is a complicated decision. It is my future. I am 27 years old and I am going to be 28 in January. This is why I spoke after the World Cup and said that I thought it was time to change because I had a great tournament.
"Real Madrid is the best club in the world, I will not lie. It is my dream since I was a child. I dreamed of coming to this club. We will see. I do not want to talk about it every day. I do not have time, but we will talk about my future soon," Hazard concluded.
