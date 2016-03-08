Premier League giants Chelsea are reportedly set to sign Juventus defender Daniele Rugani.The Italian joined Juventus from Empoli in the summer of 2013 in what was a co-ownership deal of about 500,000 euros. After spending two seasons on loan at Empoli, Rugani came back to the Old Lady. But he has failed to become a regular since then.Premium Sport report that Chelsea have now agreed a deal to sign Rugani, who has drawn strong links with a move to Stamford Bridge over the last few weeks.A fee of 40 million euros has been agreed for the defender, with Juventus having accepted the Blues' offer recently.The Old Lady are expected to use the funds from Rugani's sale to fund the capture of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus- a move that is getting closer to completion every passing hour.CalcioMercato are working on knowing more about the deal and will provide further updates.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)