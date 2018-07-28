Juventus defender Mattia Caldara has been the subject of endless transfer rumors and speculation as AC Milan and Chelsea have dialed in. The latest reports dictate that Caldara could be headed to Milan as part of a swap deal for Leonardo Bonucci, but now Chelsea have joined the chase as they attempt to secure a defender and possibly Gonzalo Higuain.Caldara seemingly dropped a big hint on social media that he is headed out the door after a short stay at Juventus by ‘liking’ the following post: