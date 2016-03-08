In fact, as reported by La Stampa , Higuain has handed in a transfer request to Juventus as he wants to start a new adventure, especially now after the arrival of Ronaldo in Turin.

Higuain's brother, which also happens to be his agent, will most likely meet with Juventus in the coming week to resolve his future. Furthermore, Higuian and his brother will meet with AC Milan tonight, as the Rossoneri are looking to bring in the striker, currently being ahead of Chelsea in the race.

Higuain currently earns €7.5m per year, but would ask for €8m at his new destination. It remains to be seen if Chelsea or Milan would be willing to offer this amount.

Starting tomorrow, Gonzalo Higuain will return to training with Juventus. However, the Argentinian is not planning on staying there for long, according to the latest reports.