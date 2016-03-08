Chelsea and Arsenal target can do well in Italy says Massimo Carrera
21 June at 16:00Massimo Carrera, the former Juventus player and current coach of Spartak Moscow spoke about CSKA Moscow star Aleksandr Golovin.
The Russian international is a transfer target for the Turin club and also the English Premier League club Chelsea and Arsenal in the summer transfer window. Carrera has backed Golovin to become a success in the Italian league.
“It's a beautiful World Cup, stadiums up to speed, safety, it's the conditions to see a good competition. But we are seeing very good teams with many interesting players, there are few champions, but well organized teams,” Carrera spoke to Tutti Convocati.
“Surprise, then in these tournaments also counts the luck of the draws It is a good team for me can reach the quarterfinals. Golovin I know him well, he is young but he can become a top-player. It can still grow a lot, maybe in the Italian league,”
