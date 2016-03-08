Chelsea and Arsenal target set for shock Fulham move
10 July at 14:15Chelsea and Arsenal target Jean Michel Seri is set to seal a shock move to London rivals Fulham.
The midfielder has become one of the most wanted midfielders across Europe and had drawn links with Barcelona last summer. Last season, the Ivorian impressed for Nice, appearing 31 times in the Ligue 1, scoring twice and assisting five times.
Sky Italia report that Seri is set to join Fulham this summer, with the Premier League club having agreed a fee of 20 million euros with Nice.
Also pursued by Napoli and Roma, Seri will travel to England tomorrow to agree personal terms with the London based and will also undergo a medical at the Craven Cottage ahead of a move.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
