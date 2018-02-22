Chelsea and Arsenal warned as Allegri and Sarri will know their future next week

Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea are now on high alert with both Massimiliano Allegri and Maurizio Sarri set to know about their fates next week.



With Antonio Conte reportedly on his way out of Chelsea this season with the club on the verge of missing out on playing in the Champions League for next season. Arsenal too, are on the lookout for a new manager, with Arsene Wenger stepping down as the club's boss after 22 years in charge at the Emirates.



It understood that both Arsenal and Chelsea are on red alert, with Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri and Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri set to know about their fates by the end of next week.



It is said that Allegri would announce his intention to leave Juventus when he sits in a meeting with Andrea Agnelli next week and Sarri too, will do the same, when he attends a similar meeting with Napoli chairman Aurelio di Laurentiis next week.



Sarri has a 8 million euros release clause in his contract and is being eyed by Chelsea, while Allegri is being targeted by Arsenal.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)